Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Palgad

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention palk ulatub $111,000 kogutasus aastas Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $195,975 UX Uurija ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Viimati uuendatud: 9/10/2025

$160K

Andmeteadlane
Median $111K

Terviseinformaatika

Economist
Median $140K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$133K

Projektijuht
$149K
UX Uurija
$196K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on UX Uurija at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $195,975. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keskmine aastane kogutasu on $140,000.

