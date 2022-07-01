Ettevõtete kataloog
Cedar Gate Technologies
Cedar Gate Technologies Palgad

Cedar Gate Technologies palk ulatub $2,665 kogutasus aastas Tehnilise Programmi Juht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $162,185 Projektijuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Cedar Gate Technologies. Viimati uuendatud: 9/10/2025

$160K

Andmeteadlane
$90.5K
Projektijuht
$162K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$5.7K

Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$2.7K
KKK

