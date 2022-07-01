Ettevõtete kataloog
Bybit Palgad

Bybit palk ulatub $29,850 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $131,829 Ärianalüütik ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Bybit. Viimati uuendatud: 10/10/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $110K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Andmeanalüütik
Median $118K
Ärianalüütik
$132K

Turundus
$73.9K
Mehaanikinsener
$50.2K
Toote Disainer
$111K
Tootejuht
$67.9K
Müük
$29.9K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Bybit on Ärianalüütik at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $131,829. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Bybit keskmine aastane kogutasu on $91,900.

Muud ressursid