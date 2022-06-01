Ettevõtete kataloog
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Palgad

Burns & McDonnell palk ulatub $9,278 kogutasus aastas Ehitusinsener ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $231,761 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Burns & McDonnell. Viimati uuendatud: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektriinsener
Median $111K
Riistvarainsener
Median $144K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $74K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Mehaanikinsener
Median $110K
Projektijuht
Median $210K
Ärianalüütik
$129K
Ehitusinsener
$9.3K
Kontrollisüsteemide Insener
$95.8K
Tööstuslikku Disainer
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$99.5K
MEP Insener
$131K
Toote Disainer
$119K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$232K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Burns & McDonnell on Lahenduste Arhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $231,761. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Burns & McDonnell keskmine aastane kogutasu on $115,100.

