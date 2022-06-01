Ettevõtete kataloog
BTC
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

BTC Palgad

BTC palga vahemik varieerub $21,710 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Tarkvaraarendaja madalamas otsas kuni $84,356 Müügiinsener kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BTC. Viimati uuendatud: 8/20/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Infotehnoloog
$50.1K
Müügiinsener
$84.4K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$21.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll BTC on Müügiinsener at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $84,356. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
BTC mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $50,065.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti BTC jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid