BT
BT Palgad

BT palga vahemik varieerub $7,650 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeanalüütik madalamas otsas kuni $256,275 Müük kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BT. Viimati uuendatud: 8/20/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $20.3K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Infotehnoloog
Median $43.6K
Tegevjuhi assistent
$88.3K

Klienditeenindus
$29.2K
Andmeanalüütik
$7.7K
Andmeteaduse juht
$47.8K
Andmeteadlane
$17.5K
Finantsanalüütik
$88.3K
Riistvara insener
$119K
Personaliosakond
$48.4K
Õigusabi
$184K
Turundus
$107K
Toote disainer
$42.7K
Tootehaldusr
$73.2K
Programmijuht
$113K
Projektijuht
$9.4K
Müük
$256K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$80.1K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$61K
Lahendusarhitekt
$52.3K

Andmete arhitekt

Tehniline programmijuht
$74.2K
Tehniline kirjutaja
$10.9K
UX uurija
$81.5K
KKK

Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá BT er $61,004.

