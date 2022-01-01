Ettevõtete kataloog
BlueVine
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

BlueVine Palgad

BlueVine palk ulatub $100,890 kogutasus aastas Andmeanalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $270,000 Ärendus ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest BlueVine. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ärendus
Median $270K
Andmeanalüütik
$101K
Finantsanalüütik
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Turundus
$149K
Partnerluse Juht
$259K
Toote Disainer
Median $151K
Toote Juht
$199K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$141K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$264K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes BlueVine on Ärendus aastase kogutasuga $270,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte BlueVine keskmine aastane kogutasu on $151,000.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    BlueVine jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid