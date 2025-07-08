Ettevõtete kataloog
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Palgad

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas palk ulatub $90,450 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $140,700 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Viimati uuendatud: 8/31/2025

$160K

Andmeanalüütik
$103K
Andmeteadlane
$141K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$90.5K

KKK

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is $103,490.

