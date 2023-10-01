Ettevõtete kataloog
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Palgad

Blankfactor palk ulatub $23,623 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $180,900 Information Technologist (IT) ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Blankfactor. Viimati uuendatud: 10/10/2025

$160K

Andmeteadlane
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$23.6K

Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$112K
KKK

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Blankfactor — Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $180,900. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Blankfactor составляет $85,994.

Muud ressursid