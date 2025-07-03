Ettevõtete kataloog
Blacklane Palgad

Blacklane palk ulatub $40,542 kogutasus aastas Programmijuht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $153,263 Turundusoperatsioonid ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Blacklane. Viimati uuendatud: 10/10/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $87.9K
Ärioperatsioonide Juht
$64.4K
Andmeanalüütik
$73K

Turundusoperatsioonid
$153K
Tootejuht
$105K
Programmijuht
$40.5K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Blacklane on Turundusoperatsioonid at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $153,263. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Blacklane keskmine aastane kogutasu on $80,442.

Muud ressursid