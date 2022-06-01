Ettevõtete kataloog
BJC HealthCare Palgad

BJC HealthCare palga vahemik varieerub $79,600 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Lahendusarhitekt madalamas otsas kuni $125,625 Küberturvalisuse analüütik kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BJC HealthCare. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ärianalüütik
$97.5K
Andmeanalüütik
$98.9K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
$126K

Lahendusarhitekt
$79.6K
The highest paying role reported at BJC HealthCare is Küberturvalisuse analüütik at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BJC HealthCare is $98,210.

