Ettevõtete kataloog
BHP
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

BHP Palgad

BHP palga vahemik varieerub $58,621 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Müük madalamas otsas kuni $194,281 Raamatupidaja kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BHP. Viimati uuendatud: 8/19/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $103K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Raamatupidaja
$194K
Ettevõtte arendus
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Andmeteadlane
$128K
Geoloogiainsener
$156K
Riistvara insener
$78.5K
Infotehnoloog
$88.5K
Mehaanika insener
$138K
Toote disainer
$101K
Tootehaldusr
$142K
Projektijuht
$159K
Müük
$58.6K
Lahendusarhitekt
$94.2K
Tehniline programmijuht
$181K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll BHP on Raamatupidaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $194,281. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
BHP mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $124,515.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti BHP jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid