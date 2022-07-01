Ettevõtete kataloog
Bestow Palgad

Bestow palga vahemik varieerub $34,423 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Ehitusinsener madalamas otsas kuni $172,891 Tootehaldusr kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Bestow. Viimati uuendatud: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ehitusinsener
$34.4K
Toote disainer
$134K
Tootehaldusr
$173K

Tarkvaraarendaja
$125K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Bestow on Tootehaldusr at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $172,891. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Bestow mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $129,875.

