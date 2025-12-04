Ettevõtete kataloog
Berkshire Grey
Mediaanne Mehaanika Insener tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Berkshire Grey on $150K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Berkshire Grey kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Berkshire Grey
Mechanical Engineer
Boston, MA
Kokku aastas
$150K
Tase
L5
Põhipalk
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$10K
Aastat ettevõttes
4 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
7 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Berkshire Grey?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Mehaanika Insener ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Berkshire Grey in United States on aastase kogutasuga $186,570. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Berkshire Grey Mehaanika Insener ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $150,000.

Muud ressursid

