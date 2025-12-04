Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Müük tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Bentley Systems on $100K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Bentley Systems kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Kokku aastas
$60K
Tase
L1
Põhipalk
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
2 Aastat
Kõrgeima palgaga Müük ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Bentley Systems in United States on aastase kogutasuga $150,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Bentley Systems Müük ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $60,000.

Muud ressursid

