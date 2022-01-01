Ettevõtete kataloog
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Palgad

Benefitfocus palga vahemik varieerub $47,760 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $135,675 Tehniline programmijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Benefitfocus. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $87K
Infotehnoloog
$47.8K
Projektijuht
$83.3K

Tehniline programmijuht
$136K
Kõrgeima palgaga roll Benefitfocus on Tehniline programmijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $135,675. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Benefitfocus mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $85,150.

