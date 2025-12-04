Ettevõtete kataloog
Bending Spoons
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarendaja

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Bending Spoons Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in Italy kogusumma ettevõttes Bending Spoons on €72.7K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Bending Spoons kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Bending Spoons
Software Engineer
Milano, LO, Italy
Kokku aastas
$83.8K
Tase
L2
Põhipalk
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
1 Aasta
Aastat kogemust
1 Aasta
Millised on karjääritasemed Bending Spoons?
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Tarkvaraarendaja pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

Kaasatud ametinimetused

Lisa uus ametinimi

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Bending Spoons in Italy on aastase kogutasuga €123,134. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Bending Spoons Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Italy on €62,404.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Bending Spoons jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bending-spoons/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.