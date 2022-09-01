Ettevõtete kataloog
Bending Spoons Palgad

Bending Spoons palk ulatub $55,272 kogutasus aastas Turundus ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $154,372 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Bending Spoons. Viimati uuendatud: 8/26/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $83.8K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Ärianalüütik
$71.3K
Andmeanalüütik
$65.6K

Andmeteadlane
$154K
Turundus
$55.3K
Tootejuht
$59.7K
Värbaja
$86K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

