Benchling
Benchling Müük Palgad

Mediaanne Müük tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Benchling on $95K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Benchling kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Benchling
Sales Development Representative
San Francisco, CA
Kokku aastas
$65K
Tase
L2
Põhipalk
$65K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
2 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
2 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Benchling?
Õiguste omandamise graafik

25%

AASTA 1

25%

AASTA 2

25%

AASTA 3

25%

AASTA 4

Aktsia tüüp
Options

Benchling ettevõttes kuuluvad Options 4-aastase õiguste omandamise graafiku alla:

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 1st-AASTA (25.00% aastas)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 2nd-AASTA (2.08% igakuiselt)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 3rd-AASTA (2.08% igakuiselt)

  • 25% õigused omandatakse 4th-AASTA (2.08% igakuiselt)



KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Müük ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Benchling in United States on aastase kogutasuga $125,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Benchling Müük ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $65,000.

