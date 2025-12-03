Ettevõtete kataloog
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in Russia kogusumma ettevõttes Bell Integrator on RUB 2.91M year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Bell Integrator kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/3/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Kokku aastas
$37.4K
Tase
L5
Põhipalk
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
4 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
16 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Bell Integrator?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Kaasatud ametinimetused

Frontend tarkvarainsener

Backend tarkvarainsener

Kvaliteeditagamise (QA) tarkvarainsener

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Bell Integrator in Russia on aastase kogutasuga RUB 3,288,692. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Bell Integrator Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Russia on RUB 2,914,232.

