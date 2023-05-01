Ettevõtete kataloog
BeiGene
BeiGene Palgad

BeiGene palga vahemik varieerub $114,068 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeanalüütik madalamas otsas kuni $188,055 Projektijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BeiGene. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Andmeanalüütik
$114K
Projektijuht
$188K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$146K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll BeiGene on Projektijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $188,055. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
BeiGene mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $145,725.

Muud ressursid