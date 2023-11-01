Ettevõtete kataloog
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Palgad

BearingPoint palga vahemik varieerub $15,112 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Toote disainer madalamas otsas kuni $157,400 Juhtimiskonsultant kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BearingPoint. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Juhtimiskonsultant
Median $157K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $19.5K
Ärianalüütik
$53.8K

Andmeteaduse juht
$56.7K
Toote disainer
$15.1K
Tootehaldusr
$46.6K
Projektijuht
$52.9K
Lahendusarhitekt
$55.4K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at BearingPoint is Juhtimiskonsultant with a yearly total compensation of $157,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BearingPoint is $53,361.

