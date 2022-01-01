Ettevõtete kataloog
BCG Digital Ventures Palgad

BCG Digital Ventures palga vahemik varieerub $57,839 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Värbaja madalamas otsas kuni $327,256 Riskikapitalist kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt BCG Digital Ventures. Viimati uuendatud: 8/11/2025

$160K

Tootehaldusr
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $162K
Andmeteadlane
$159K

Personaliosakond
$134K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$156K
Toote disainer
$111K
Toote disaini juht
$166K
Värbaja
$57.8K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$159K
UX uurija
$121K
Riskikapitalist
$327K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll BCG Digital Ventures on Riskikapitalist at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $327,256. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
BCG Digital Ventures mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $158,547.

