Ettevõtete kataloog
Barbaricum
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

Barbaricum Palgad

Barbaricum palk ulatub $99,500 kogutasus aastas Andmeanalüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $115,575 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Barbaricum. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ärianalüütik
$101K
Andmeanalüütik
$99.5K
Andmeteadlane
$116K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Tarkvaraarendaja
$111K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Barbaricum on Andmeteadlane at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $115,575. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Barbaricum keskmine aastane kogutasu on $105,651.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Barbaricum jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid