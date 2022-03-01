Ettevõtete kataloog
Banner Health
Banner Health Palgad

Banner Health palk ulatub $63,700 kogutasus aastas Administratiivassistent ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $144,275 Arst ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Banner Health. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Toote Disainer
Median $90.5K
Administratiivassistent
$63.7K
Andmeanalüütik
$65.3K

Juhtimiskonsultant
$101K
Arst
$144K
Toote Juht
$105K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$68.6K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Banner Health on Arst at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $144,275. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Banner Health keskmine aastane kogutasu on $90,480.

