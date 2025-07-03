Ettevõtete kataloog
Bank of England
Bank of England Palgad

Bank of England palk ulatub $40,775 kogutasus aastas Administratiivassistent ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $196,213 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Bank of England. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Andmeteadlane
Median $72K
Finantsanalüütik
Median $67.5K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $42.6K

Administratiivassistent
$40.8K
Ärianalüütik
$89.1K
Ärendus
$50.3K
Andmeanalüütik
$67.8K
Investeerimispankur
$52.7K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$196K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Bank of England on Lahenduste Arhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $196,213. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Bank of England keskmine aastane kogutasu on $67,468.

Muud ressursid