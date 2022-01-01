Ettevõtete kataloog
Backbase Palgad

Backbase palk ulatub $17,963 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $250,000 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Backbase. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $88.7K

Mobiili tarkvarainsener

Backend tarkvarainsener

Toote Juht
Median $85.5K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
Median $250K

Ärianalüütik
$31.4K
Turundus
$92.2K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$117K
Toote Disainer
$18K
Projekti Juht
$115K
Värbaja
$59.9K
Küberturbe Analüütik
$99.7K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$91.2K
Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Backbase on Lahenduste Arhitekt aastase kogutasuga $250,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Backbase keskmine aastane kogutasu on $91,237.

