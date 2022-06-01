Back Market Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
Back Market palk ulatub $52,740 kogutasus aastas Projekti Juht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $108,455 UX Uurija ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Back Market. Viimati uuendatud: 11/17/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $99.4K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Ärendus
$85.4K
Asutaja
$99.5K

Toote Disainer
$86.7K
Toote Juht
$56.1K
Projekti Juht
$52.7K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$84.5K
UX Uurija
$108K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Back Market on UX Uurija at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $108,455. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Back Market keskmine aastane kogutasu on $86,050.

