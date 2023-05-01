Ettevõtete kataloog
Avid Biosciences
    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Veebisait
    2002
    Asutamise aasta
    321
    Töötajate arv
    $100M-$250M
    Hinnanguline tulu
    Peakorter

