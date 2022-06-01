Ettevõtete kataloog
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies Palgad

Aventiv Technologies palk ulatub $37,688 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $145,725 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Aventiv Technologies. Viimati uuendatud: 8/26/2025

$160K

Klienditeeninduse Operatsioonid
$114K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$37.7K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$146K

Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$105K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Aventiv Technologies on Lahenduste Arhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $145,725. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Aventiv Technologies keskmine aastane kogutasu on $109,282.

