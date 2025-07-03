Ettevõtete kataloog
Avantor
Avantor Palgad

Avantor palk ulatub $119,761 kogutasus aastas Mehaanikinsener ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $234,969 Küberturvalisuse Analüütik ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Avantor. Viimati uuendatud: 8/26/2025

$160K

Müük
Median $125K
Andmeteadlane
$201K
Turundus
$179K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Mehaanikinsener
$120K
Tootejuht
$151K
Küberturvalisuse Analüütik
$235K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$201K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Avantor on Küberturvalisuse Analüütik at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $234,969. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Avantor keskmine aastane kogutasu on $179,100.

