Avant Palgad

Avant palga vahemik varieerub $99,500 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Toote disainer madalamas otsas kuni $306,626 Andmeteaduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Avant. Viimati uuendatud: 8/9/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $150K
Tootehaldusr
Median $110K
Andmeanalüütik
$101K

Andmeteaduse juht
$307K
Andmeteadlane
$181K
Toote disainer
$99.5K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$285K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Avant on Andmeteaduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $306,626. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Avant mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $150,000.

Muud ressursid