AutoTrader
AutoTrader Palgad

AutoTrader palga vahemik varieerub $29,862 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Klienditeenindus madalamas otsas kuni $155,662 Tarkvaraarenduse juht kõrgemas otsas.

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $64.8K
Klienditeenindus
$29.9K
Andmeteadlane
$69.7K

Tootehaldusr
$98.2K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$156K
Lahendusarhitekt
$105K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll AutoTrader on Tarkvaraarenduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $155,662. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
AutoTrader mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $83,961.

Muud ressursid