Autonomous Palgad

Autonomous palga vahemik varieerub $26,532 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Projektijuht madalamas otsas kuni $64,675 Infotehnoloog kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Autonomous. Viimati uuendatud: 8/16/2025

$160K

Ehitusinsener
$44K
Infotehnoloog
$64.7K
Projektijuht
$26.5K

Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Autonomous on Infotehnoloog at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $64,675. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Autonomous mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $44,001.

