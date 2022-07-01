Ettevõtete kataloog
Aurotech
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Aurotech kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Aurotech, Inc. is a CMMi-ML3 assessed, small-business Management and Technology Consulting firm focused on providing Federal government agencies with creative and actionable business solutions in the areas of Work Management, Program and Portfolio Management, Health IT, Litigation and eDiscovery, IT Management Consulting, Business Transformations, Data Science, Drug Lifecycle Tracking, Healthcare Data Archiving and Enterprise Content Management.Aurotech is committed to delivering the highest quality services for our clients – within budget, scope, and schedule. Our diverse and talented team consistently delivers excellence by... VISUALIZING the potential, ENGINEERING the possibilities, and REALIZING the solution.

    http://www.aurotechcorp.com
    Veebileht
    1999
    Asutamisaasta
    240
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Aurotech jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid