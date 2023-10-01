Ather Energy Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
Ather Energy palk ulatub $19,714 kogutasus aastas Turundus ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $25,089 Värbaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Ather Energy. Viimati uuendatud: 10/9/2025

Inimressursid
$21.6K
Turundus
$19.7K
Toote Disainer
$20.9K

Värbaja
$25.1K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Ather Energy on Värbaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $25,089. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Ather Energy keskmine aastane kogutasu on $21,255.

