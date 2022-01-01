Ettevõtete kataloog
Asurion Palgad

Asurion palk ulatub $44,100 kogutasus aastas Information Technologist (IT) ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $230,000 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Asurion. Viimati uuendatud: 10/10/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeteadlane
Median $160K
Tootejuht
Median $145K

Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
Median $230K
Ärianalüütik
Median $93K
Toote Disainer
Median $123K
Raamatupidaja
$57.1K
Ärioperatsioonide Juht
$94.9K
Klienditeenindus
$52.8K
Andmeteaduse Juht
$179K
Finantsanalüütik
$69.3K
Inimressursid
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Õiguslik
$75.4K
Turundus
$209K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$118K
Toote Disaini Juht
$185K
Programmijuht
$156K
Müük
$65.3K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$72.6K
UX Uurija
$139K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Asurion on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht aastase kogutasuga $230,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Asurion keskmine aastane kogutasu on $123,333.

Muud ressursid