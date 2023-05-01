Ettevõtete kataloog
    Aspen Aerogels designs, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products for energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. Its products include thermal barriers for lithium-ion batteries, insulation to reduce corrosion, and protection against fire. The company also offers products for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market and pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. Aspen Aerogels was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

    http://www.aerogel.com
    2001
    418
    $100M-$250M
