Ettevõtete kataloog
Arryved
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet
Parimad teadmised
  • Panusta millegi unikaalsega Arryved kohta, mis võiks teistele abiks olla (nt intervjuu näpunäited, meeskondade valik, unikaalne kultuur jne).
    • Meist

    Arryved is a point-of-service software company founded in 2015 by former Google leaders. Based in Boulder, CO, they specialize in serving the craft food and beverage industry, including breweries, pizzerias, wineries, and more. Their platform offers a flexible, reliable, team-centric approach that integrates mobile POS, contactless payments, ecommerce, data and reporting, and customer support. With a retention rate of 95.5% and a Net Promoter Score of 88, Arryved is a trusted platform for hundreds of thriving businesses. They are also hiring for open positions.

    arryved.com
    Veebisait
    2015
    Asutamise aasta
    126
    Töötajate arv
    Peakorter

    Saa verifitseeritud palgad oma postkasti

    Telli verifitseeritud pakkumised.Saad e-posti teel kompensatsiooni üksikasjade jaotuse. Lisateave

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA poolt ja kehtivad Google'i privaatsuspoliitika ja teenusetingimused kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti Arryved jaoks

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid