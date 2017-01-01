Ettevõtete kataloog
Appex Innovation
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
Parimad ülevaated
  • Lisage midagi unikaalset Appex Innovation kohta, mis võib teistele kasulik olla (nt intervjuu nõuanded, meeskondade valimine, ainulaadne kultuur jne).
    • Ettevõttest

    Appex Innovation delivers a cutting-edge health technology platform empowering healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to develop and implement transformative e-health solutions. Our intuitive ecosystem streamlines the creation, management, and visualization of digital health initiatives while fostering meaningful user engagement. By seamlessly integrating innovation with accessibility, we're enabling our partners to address modern healthcare challenges through customizable, data-driven solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

    appexinnovation.com
    Veebileht
    2013
    Asutamisaasta
    56
    Töötajate arv
    Peakontor

    Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

    Telli kinnitatud pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

    See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

    Esiletõstetud töökohad

      Appex Innovation jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

    Seotud ettevõtted

    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

    Muud ressursid