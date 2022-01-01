Ettevõtete kataloog
Anthem
Anthem Palgad

Anthem palga vahemik varieerub $84,575 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Infotehnoloog madalamas otsas kuni $208,740 Andmeteaduse juht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Anthem. Viimati uuendatud: 8/21/2025

$160K

Ärianalüütik
Median $117K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $110K
Lahendusarhitekt
Median $201K

Andmeteaduse juht
$209K
Andmeteadlane
Median $145K
Finantsanalüütik
$88.4K
Infotehnoloog
$84.6K
Toote disainer
$136K
Tootehaldusr
Median $148K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$159K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Anthem on Andmeteaduse juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $208,740. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Anthem mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $140,338.

