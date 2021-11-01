Ettevõtete kataloog
Amplify
Amplify Palgad

Amplify palga vahemik varieerub $73,500 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Klienditeenindus madalamas otsas kuni $160,800 Värbaja kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Amplify. Viimati uuendatud: 8/24/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $135K
Tootehaldusr
Median $135K
UX uurija
Median $95K

Klienditeenindus
$73.5K
Andmeanalüütik
$115K
Infotehnoloog
$131K
Turundus
$129K
Toote disainer
Median $110K
Projektijuht
$133K
Värbaja
$161K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Amplify on Värbaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $160,800. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Amplify mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $130,117.

