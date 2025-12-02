Ettevõtete kataloog
Akveo
Akveo Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in Poland kogusumma ettevõttes Akveo on PLN 221K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Akveo kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/2/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Akveo
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Kokku aastas
$60K
Tase
L2
Põhipalk
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
5 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
7 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Akveo?
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Akveo in Poland on aastase kogutasuga PLN 261,428. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Akveo Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Poland on PLN 220,860.

Muud ressursid

