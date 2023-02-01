Ettevõtete kataloog
Agency for Science, Technology and Research Palgad

Agency for Science, Technology and Research palk ulatub $48,215 kogutasus aastas Keemiainsener ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $91,734 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas.

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $78.8K

Teadur

Andmeteadlane
Median $91.7K
Biomeditsiiniinsener
$73.6K

Keemiainsener
$48.2K

Uurimisinsener

Andmeanalüütik
$49.5K
Riistvarainsener
$66.4K
The highest paying role reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research is Andmeteadlane with a yearly total compensation of $91,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research is $70,028.

