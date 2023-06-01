Ettevõtete kataloog
Affordable Housing Alliance
    Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) is a non-profit organization that provides quality, affordable housing in Monmouth County. Established in 1991, AHA has grown to have over $20M in operations annually and a staff of over 80 employees. AHA develops and preserves affordable homes, provides services to maintain housing affordability, and helps communities meet their housing obligations. Their work has been recognized at local, state, and national levels. AHA aims to move lives forward with strength, optimism, and housing resources.

    https://housingall.org
    Veebileht
    1991
    Asutamisaasta
    126
    Töötajate arv
    $10M-$50M
    Hinnanguline käive
    Peakontor

