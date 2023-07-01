Ettevõtete kataloog
ActuatedMedical
    Actuated Medical is a leading company in the design and development of medical devices. They use proprietary actuation technologies to address various medical challenges, such as clearing occlusions and enabling MRI assisted procedures. Their team designs, develops, and manufactures under an ISO-certified quality control system. They seek feedback from domain experts to ensure their products solve real problems and are accepted by clinicians. The company has a successful business model, receiving federal grants for research and development and taking medical devices from conception to regulatory approval to market.

    http://actuatedmedical.com
    2006
    31
    $1M-$10M
