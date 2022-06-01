Ettevõtete kataloog
66degrees
66degrees Palgad

66degrees palk ulatub $131,340 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $250,848 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas.

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $138K
Andmeteadlane
$181K
Toote Disainer
$131K

Projektijuht
$181K
Müük
$229K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$219K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$251K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$179K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at 66degrees is Lahenduste Arhitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $250,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 66degrees is $180,746.

