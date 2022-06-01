Ettevõtete kataloog
3Pillar Global
    3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders in Software and SaaS, Media and Publishing, Information Services, and Retail. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies.

    2006
    Asutamisaasta
    1,750
    Töötajate arv
    $500M-$1B
    Hinnanguline käive
