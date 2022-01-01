Ettevõtete kataloog
23andMe
23andMe Palgad

23andMe palk ulatub $48,634 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $305,520 Turundus ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest 23andMe. Viimati uuendatud: 9/7/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Programmijuht
Median $170K
Andmeteadlane
Median $160K

Ärianalüütik
$181K
Andmeanalüütik
$147K
Finantsanalüütik
$175K
Turundus
$306K
Toote Disainer
$48.6K
Värbaja
$242K
Küberturvalisuse Analüütik
$204K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$269K
UX Uurija
$173K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes 23andMe on Turundus at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $305,520. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte 23andMe keskmine aastane kogutasu on $177,761.

Muud ressursid