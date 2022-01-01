Ettevõtete kataloog
10x Banking
10x Banking Palgad

10x Banking palk ulatub $112,746 kogutasus aastas Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $317,800 Infotehnoloog (IT) ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest 10x Banking. Viimati uuendatud: 8/31/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $113K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Infotehnoloog (IT)
$318K
Tootejuht
$162K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$123K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$198K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at 10x Banking is Infotehnoloog (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $317,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 10x Banking is $162,499.

